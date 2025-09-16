Vizianagaram ISIS case: NIA raids in 8 states; digital devices, cash seized

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, September 16, conducted searches at multiple locations in eight states across India in the Vizianagaram ISIS case linked with the alleged conspiracy to spread terror through the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), backed by radicalisation and recruitment of vulnerable youth through various social media platforms.

The NIA seized several digital devices, documents, cash and incriminating materials, coordinated searches, conducted at 16 locations. The simultaneous searches were planned by NIA in coordination with Andhra Pradesh police and meticulously carried out in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

NIA statement

“The searches, which marked a significant step by NIA towards dismantling the terror networks in India, came less than a month after the agency arrested a key accused in the case RC-14/2025/NIA/DLI. Arif Husain alias Abu Talib was nabbed on 27th August 2025 while he was attempting to flee to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,” said officials.

They added that investigations indicated he had conspired with the co-accused to arrange for the supply of weapons through the Nepal border.

Vizianagaram ISIS case

The NIA has been investigating the case, registered initially by the police at Vizianagaram following the arrest of another accused, Siraj-ur-Rahman, since July 2025. The police had arrested Siraj after he was allegedly found in possession of chemical substances suspected to be used in the fabrication of IEDs.

During questioning, Siraj allegedly revealed a conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India, leading to the arrest of another accused, Syed Sameer. Investigations by NIA allegedly revealed that both Siraj and Sameer were actively involved in indoctrinating youth through Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, Signal, and other social media platforms.

Investigations in the case are continuing under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the UA(P) Act.