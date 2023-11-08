NIA files supplementary charge sheet in Kerala PFI case

New Delhi: The NIA said on Tuesday that it has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Saheer K.V., an integral part of the Popular Front of India (PFI) assault team, in connection with its probe into the Kerala PFI case.

An agency spokesperson said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Saheer, an accused in a case registered against the PFI in Kerala.

Saheer, a resident of Palakkad and the Pattambi area secretary of the PFI, was apprehended by the Absconder Tracking Team of the NIA on May 16 this year.

The official said that Saheer had been on the run since the heinous crime involving the targeted killing of a person named Sreenivasan on April 16 last year.

“He was an integral part of the PFI assault team responsible for carrying out the terror act. He now faces multiple charges under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the official said.

The NIA had filed a comprehensive charge sheet against 59 accused individuals involved in this case on March 17 this year.

The NIA had registered a case in September last year to probe the criminal conspiracy hatched by the PFI and its leaders and cadres to create communal divide between the people of different communities through radicalisation of impressionable Muslim youth, training them in handling of weapons, and raising funds for carrying out acts of terror and violence with the ultimate objective of establishing an Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

The official said that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining 10 absconding accused persons.