NIA notices to over 10 in Telangana in case linked to Gade Innaiah

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued notices to more than ten individuals in Telangana, asking them to appear for questioning in connection with a case involving activist and former Maoist Gade Innaiah, who was arrested last year.

According to reports, the notices were served to several former student leaders and writers in the state, as investigators believe they may have information related to the case.

In the notice, the NIA stated that the recipients appear to be acquainted with the facts and circumstances surrounding the investigation and are therefore required to cooperate with the inquiry.

They have been directed to be present at their residences on March 25 so that officials can conduct the examination.

The notice also mentions that if the individuals wish to be examined at another location instead of their residence, they can inform the agency in advance and request an alternate venue.

One of the notices was issued to Manchala Gangadhar from Warangal.

Case details

The case is linked to statements allegedly made by Innaiah during the funeral of Maoist central committee member Katha Ramachandra Reddy in Warangal. Reddy was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh.

Investigators allege that Innaiah made remarks supporting the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) while attending the funeral, which led to the case being registered and his subsequent arrest.

The NIA is now questioning individuals who may have attended the event or who may be familiar with the circumstances surrounding the incident as part of its ongoing investigation.