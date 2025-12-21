NIA nabs Telangana social worker for links with Maoists

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a social worker in Telangana’s Jangaon district on Sunday, December 21, for alleged links with Maoists.

Gade Innaiah alias Gade Inna Reddy has been booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on charges of allegedly supporting CPI (Maoist), inciting civilians to commit unlawful activities and supporting the Maoist revolution.

According to reports, Reddy operates an orphanage called Maa Illu Prajadharana Ashramam which houses nearly 200 children. On Sunday morning, the NIA team, led by deputy superintendent of police Kaki Rahul Teja, went to the orphanage and took Innaiah into custody.

He will be produced before the NIA Court.