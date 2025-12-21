NIA nabs Telangana social worker for links with Maoists

He was booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act(UAPA) for allegedly supporting CPI (Maoist)

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st December 2025 4:47 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a social worker in Telangana’s Jangaon district on Sunday, December 21, for alleged links with Maoists.

Gade Innaiah alias Gade Inna Reddy has been booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on charges of allegedly supporting CPI (Maoist), inciting civilians to commit unlawful activities and supporting the Maoist revolution.

According to reports, Reddy operates an orphanage called Maa Illu Prajadharana Ashramam which houses nearly 200 children. On Sunday morning, the NIA team, led by deputy superintendent of police Kaki Rahul Teja, went to the orphanage and took Innaiah into custody.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

He will be produced before the NIA Court.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st December 2025 4:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button