Govt official nabbed by Telangana ACB over Rs 10K bribe

The accused had allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for checking the pipeline works executed by the complainant under Mission Bhagiratha and forwarding the same to the executive engineer.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st November 2025 10:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, November 21 arrested a deputy executive engineer working for the Mission Bhagiratha (INTRA) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The accused officer, Kunamalla Sandhya Rani was employed under the Palakurthy sub- division in Jangaon district.

According to ACB officials, she accepted the bribe through a private assistant Mahendar’s UPI account, in exchange for checking the pipeline works executed by the complainant under Mission Bhagiratha and forwarding the same to the executive engineer.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

