NIA raids multiple Vijayawada locations in terror-linked case

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, July 8, conducted extensive searches at multiple locations in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged terror-linked case that was recently taken over from the local police.

NIA teams began simultaneous searches early in the morning at the residences of three accused — Mohammed Danish, Sohail Beg and Mohammed Rahmatullah — as well as the houses of some of their relatives.

The three youths, all residents of Vijayawada, were recently arrested by the Intelligence and Task Force police on allegations of having links with international terrorist organisations. Investigators alleged that they were involved in radicalising youth through online platforms and planning activities linked to jihadist ideology.

Case registered in Kothapet, transferred to NIA

The One Town Police initially registered the case in Kothapet, Vijayawada. Following the emergence of alleged links extending to multiple states, the Union Government transferred the investigation to the NIA, considering the seriousness of the case.

According to sources, Wednesday’s searches are being carried out based on information gathered during the interrogation of the accused. Officials are examining digital devices, documents and other materials that could aid the ongoing investigation.