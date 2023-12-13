NIA searches 6 locations in Bengaluru in terror module case

NIA sources said the agency has been carrying out searches since early morning on the premises linked to the suspects.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th December 2023 12:07 pm IST
NIA-logo

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Karnataka’s state capital in an ongoing investigation into the Bengaluru terror module case.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

NIA sources said the agency has been carrying out searches since early morning on the premises linked to the suspects.

The source said fresh searches were underway after the anti-terror probe agency got new leads in the case.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
ISIS conspiracy case: NIA raids 44 locations in Karnataka & Maha, 13 held

The searches came after the NIA took over the case earlier this year in connection with the Bengaluru terror module case. Five suspected terrorists were arrested in July in Bengaluru by the CCB for allegedly planning a terror attack in the state capital.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th December 2023 12:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button