Nia Sharma is NOT a contestant of Bigg Boss 18, makers slammed

Mumbai: With Bigg Boss 18 just a day away from its highly anticipated premiere, excitement is building as host Salman Khan prepares to welcome 18 to 20 contestants into the controversial house. The grand launch is set to take place on October 6, Sunday, on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

Nia Sharma’s Participation In Bigg Boss 18

Among the contestants, one name that has stirred a lot of buzz is popular TV actress Nia Sharma.

Nia Sharma, who has been offered a spot in Bigg Boss several times before, always declined the offer. However, she surprised her fans by accepting the opportunity this year. She was officially announced as the first confirmed contestant by Rohit Shetty during the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 last week, leaving fans thrilled to finally see her on the show.

However, a surprising twist has now surfaced. It has been confirmed that Nia Sharma is not a full-fledged contestant of Bigg Boss 18. According to Bigg Boss Tak, Nia will only appear inside the house for a limited number of days, maybe as guest.

🚨 Nia Sharma is not a contestant, but she will be seen for limited days inside the house #BiggBoss18 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 4, 2024

This revelation has left fans disappointed, as many were eager to watch her navigate the challenges of the show over the long haul.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration, with many sharing their reactions and hoping for more clarity on Nia’s role in the show. Despite the twist, her presence is still highly anticipated, and it will be interesting to see how her limited stay impacts the dynamics inside the house.

As the countdown to Bigg Boss 18 begins, fans remain excited for what the new season has in store, even with this unexpected update about Nia Sharma’s participation.

