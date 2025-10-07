Nia Sharma reveals why she has stopped posing for pictures

Mumbai: Popular television actress Nia Sharma, on Tuesday, took to social media to reveal why she has stopped posing for pictures.

In her recent social media post, the ‘Naagin’ actress opened up about the reason behind her recent decision, giving a glimpse into her personal choices. Nia took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her photos. For the caption, she simply wrote, “I’ve stopped posing for pictures. I click moments now.”

The photo carousel captures the actress unwinding on the beach and soaking up the fun by the pool during her vacation. One of the images shows Nia, dressed in blue bikini, smiling while looking at the camera. Another racy shot features her sitting on a beach and striking a sultry pose. Nia, an avid social media user, frequently shares photos and videos, offering a glimpse into her daily life.

Meanwhile, the ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ actress recently made headlines as she immersed herself in the festive spirit of Durga Puja, performing the traditional Dhunuchi Naach for the very first time.

On October 2, Nia shared a video of herself performing the Dhunuchi Naach. Nia wrote, “The absolute excitement to experience the energy and vibe of #dunuchi for the first time Also, Happy Dussera everyone! Thanksssss @jyotimukerji @tanishaamukerji for the beautiful darshan.. #duggadugga @urvashicardoz thanks for how nicely you taught me.”

On the professional front, Nia was last seen in the show “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited,” which was hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. She also appeared in “Suhagan Chudail,” where she played the role of Nishigandha, a witch, in the fantasy-thriller-romance series.

Over the years, Nia has carved a niche for herself with popular television shows such as “Behenein,” “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai”, “Meri Durga,” and “Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha.” She has also explored the digital space with web series like “Twisted and Jamai 2.0.”