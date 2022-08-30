Nia to Faisal: Instagram fee of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants

Mumbai: TV audience is gearing up for another big entertainment show — Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 that is set to arrive on screens after 5 years break. The judges panel include Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. Maniesh Paul will be seen hosting the show. Well, the latest edition has some of the big names of the TV industry including Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Faisal Shaik, among others.

Colors TV has been dropping new promos of contestants that are a treat to the fans’ eyes. As viewers eagerly await to see a glimpse of their favorite celebs’ performances, let’s have a look at Instagram popularity of some of the top contestants and how much they earn through their social media promotions.

Instagram Remuneration Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestants

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma, who is an active social media user enjoys a massive following of 7.6 million followers on Instagram. The actress, who endorses several brands, gets paid Rs 1 lakhs to 1.5 lakhs per promotional post on her Instagram.

Rubina Dilaik

With 8.6 million followers, Rubina is one of the most followed TV stars. She reportedly charges around Rs 5.6L per Instagram post.

Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh enjoys a massive fan following of Rs 28.2M on Instagram. He endorses various small brands on his social media. For such each promotional post, he reportedly charges Rs 50K to 1L.

Remunerations of other contestants are yet to be disclosed. Meanwhile, just have a look at their Instagram popularity.

Dheeraj Dhoopar — 4.3M

Niti Taylor — 3.2M

Amruta Khanvilkar — 1.8M

Paras Kalnawat — 1.4M

Shilpa Shinde — 537K

Gunjan Sinha — 564K

Ali Asgar — 307K

Gashmeer Mahajani — 272K

Zorawar Kalra — 34.4

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is set to begin from 3rd September.