Nick Jonas groves on this ‘Dhurandhar’ track as his new pre-show ritual

Mumbai: It seems like Priyanka Chopra’s American husband, Nick Jonas, is having a phase with Bollywood songs.

After the “Aavan Jaavan” track from “War 2”, Nick has found a new pre-show hyper song, this time from “Dhurandhar”.

Nick took to his official Instagram handle and posted a clip of himself and his team members grooving on the “Shararat” song from Aditya Dhar’s directorial.

He revealed through his latest social media post that he has turned the peppy number into his new pre-show hype song.

The video showed the Hollywood singer and actor dancing on the track, along with all the others in the room, with full energy.

“New pre-show hype song unlocked,” Nick captioned the post.

Crooned by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas in their powerful voices, the track enjoys the electrifying music by Shashwat Sachdev.

“Shararat” also has some sizzling dance moves by actresses Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza.

Recently, Nick shared that he listens to Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s “Aavan Jaavan” song from “War 2” before every show.

Nick uploaded a video of himself on IG, soaking in the melody of the Bollywood number.

“My hype up song before every show on the tour,” the text overlay on the clip read.

Wife Priyanka also reshared the post on her Insta Stories, giving her approval to Nick’s choice of song.

Besides embracing each other’s culture, Nick and Priyanka are also each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

In a recent example, Priyanka couldn’t contain her excitement as the Jonas Brothers left their handprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles.

Marking the occasion, PeeCee dropped a heartfelt note, calling Nick the most sincere, talented, and hardest-working person she knows.

“So proud of you @nickjonas You’re the most sincere, talented and definitely the hardest working person I know. And this is not even my bias speaking. Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing ( literally ) your legacy in Hollywood was such a proud moment for me (sic),” PeeCee wrote.