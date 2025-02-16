Nigerian deported from Hyderabad after passport expired

On February 5, Sylvester, who was in Hyderabad, was caught by the Humayun Nagar police for moving suspiciously.

Hyderabad: A Nigerian national was deported from Hyderabad on Sunday, February 16 over alleged involvement in illegal activities.

The accused was identified as 40-year-old Ikechukwu Sylvester Mbah. In 2012, Sylvester arrived in Mumbai on a business visa and started a clothing business. In 2019, he was arrested by the Mumbai police under the Passport Act case.

In 2021, Sylvester was released from jail and started living with a friend in Navi Mumbai. Both of them began supplying drugs illegally to customers. On February 5, Sylvester, who was in Hyderabad, was caught by the Humayun Nagar police for moving suspiciously.

Upon being questioned, he failed to give valid reasons for his stay in Hyderabad. Following investigations, it was revealed that his passport had expired. Sylvester was held by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW).

He was deported to his home country after the completion of formalities with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

