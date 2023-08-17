Nigerian drug peddler posing as pastor arrested in Hyderabad

The Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), along with Film Nagar police, nabbed a Nigerian drug peddler and seized drugs worth Rs 10.5 lakh and two cell phones from his possession on Wednesday, August 16.

The accused was identified as Ogbaugu David Uka, also known as Pastor Davison or Iwu. He resided in Bangalore and often travelled to Hyderabad to supply drugs to the peddlers here, police said.

Police said Ogbaugu was working under the guise of a pastor for the general public, serving as welfare chairman for the “All India Nigerian Students & Community Association.” He used fake identity cards with fake names to hide his identity. Moreover, he also used a fake visa and obtained SIM cards using other people’s identities.

Furthermore, seven drug peddlers were recently arrested for allegedly procuring psychotropic drugs from Ogbaugu, and for selling these drugs to people in Hyderabad.

Police said the accused was apprehended when he came to supply ecstasy pills to peddlers in Hyderabad, and 264 pills worth Rs 10.5 lakh were seized from his possession.

The Film Nagar police have registered a case under the NDPS Act, 1985, against the accused.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) appealed to the youth of Hyderabad not to fall prey to any kind of drugs. They also requested parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children.