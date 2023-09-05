Nigerian President arrives for G20 Summit

New Delhi: Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening to attend the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place in the national capital on September 9-10.

Tinubu is the first foreign dignitary to arrive for the multi-lateral event.

“Arrivals begin for the G20 Summit! @NGRPresident @officialABAT is the first Head of Delegation to arrive in New Delhi for the Summit. Received by MOS @MoHFW_INDIA @spsinghbaghelpr at the airport. This is President Tinubu’s first visit to India since the assumption of office,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on X (formerly Twitter).

Minister of State for Health S.P. Singh Baghel received the Nigerian President at the IGI Airport here.

Nigeria is an invitee country for the G20 Summit. High-level deliberations are expected to take place between India and Nigeria during Tinubu’s visit, official sources said.