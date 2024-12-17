Nigerian Vice President visits Prophet’s mosque in Madinah

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Kashim Shettima on Monday, December 16, arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah where he performed Salah (prayer).

Upon landing at the Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, the vice president received a warm welcome and was escorted by officials who facilitated his visit, ensuring a seamless and respectful experience.

Shettima joined the many worshippers including the top Saudi officials in offering prayers.

Among other things, Shettima’s trip to Saudi Arabia includes multiple objectives including holding a bilateral meeting with the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) In Jeddah on December 20.

The Prophet’s Mosque, which houses the tomb of the Prophet Muhammad, holds significant value for Muslims across the globe. Thus the visit highlights the diplomatic and religious interaction of Nigeria’s Vice President, demonstrating a connection between Nigeria’s leadership and Islamic holy sites in the Kingdom.