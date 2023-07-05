Niharika Konidela announces divorce, read her statement here

Hyderabad: Niharika Konidela, the niece of renowned actor Chiranjeevi and the sister of Varun Tej, has announced her divorce from Chaitanya JV. After two years of marriage, the couple has decided to part ways. After several speculations Niharika finally announced the divorce officially on her Instagram today.

While the reasons for their divorce are unknown, irreconcilable differences are thought to have played a role in their decision.

Niharika announces divorce from Chaitanya

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, Niharika dropped an official statement that read, “Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually party ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding.”

Divorce Proceedings

Niharika and Chaitanya’s divorce was recently finalized at a family court after the couple filed for divorce mutually a few months ago. According to the divorce documents that surfaced online, Chaitanya filed for divorce less than a month ago at the Kukatpally Family Court in Hyderabad.

Niharika and Chaitanya’s divorce became clear when they deleted all their wedding and vacation photos from their social media accounts and unfollowed each other on Instagram. Chaitanya also missed out on family events like Varun Tej’s engagement to Lavanya Tripathi and the naming ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter, Klin Kaara.

While Chaitanya is reportedly seeking solace and healing at a meditation center for ten days, Niharika has been concentrating on her acting and producing projects. Niharika emphasized the importance of kindness and sensitivity during this difficult time as they parted ways in life.

Niharika and Chaitanya married in December 2020 in a destination wedding in Jaipur attended by the entire mega family. Their marriage was the result of both love and an arranged marriage. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda comes from a corporate family and is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J. Prabhakar Rao.