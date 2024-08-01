Nikhat plans solo trip, vows to come back strong after Paris heartbreak

Paris: Weary from a challenging loss, Nikhat Zareen valiantly restrained her tears as she recounted the trials she faced both within the ring and in the 48 hours preceding the pre-quarterfinal bout against China’s Wu Yu, until she finally succumbed to her emotions.

Touted as one of India’s strongest medal prospects before the Games, Nikhat bowed out of the Olympics after a heartbreaking 0-5 loss to the top seed Chinese pugilist at the North Paris Arena on Thursday.

“I will come back strong,” she said at least five times, probably trying to convince herself and everyone else around her that the Olympic road does not end here for her.

Nikhat, a two-time world champion, trained on an empty stomach, could not sleep the night before the pre-quarterfinal and kept thinking about the match against the reigning Asian Games gold medallist Yu, who is also a 2023 world champion in flyweight (52kg).

Eventually, her worst fears came true as she lost the battle of the world champions.

It was clear this defeat will haunt her for long. Yu dominated the contest even as Nikhat made a brief comeback in round 2 but that was not enough.

“Can I have some water please,” she said, gesturing towards her coach, had a sip from the half-filled bottle and gathered her thoughts.

“Sorry guys, I could not win a medal for the country. I have made a lot of sacrifices to reach here. I had prepared myself well mentally and physically for this Olympics,” she said referring to the time spent away from her family and the hard training sessions she went through.

“I had not eaten in the last two days, I had to maintain weight. I did not even have water, and only after weigh-in I had some water but I had no time to recover, I was first in the ring today,” said Nikhat, who moved down from her preferred 52kg weight division as it didn’t feature in the Paris Olympics.

“I ran continuously for one hour many times in the last two days,” implying that perhaps her body lacked the strength to contend with the formidable Chinese opponent throughout all three rounds.

“If I had won today, the effort would have been appreciated but it will now look like an excuse. I gave my best,” she said, hoping her struggle be acknowledged and appreciated.

The two-time World Champion says she plans to go on a solo trip and spend some quality time with her family as she takes her first step towards recovery from the heartbreaking loss.

“I will go on a vacation, on a solo trip. I have never done that. It’s much needed. I will spend time with my nephew and niece. I have not done that for long. I will come back strong.”

Nikhat refused suggestions that she felt pressure but admitted that the bout consumed her thoughts entirely.

“24 hours my mind was on this bout. I just kept thinking about it. It was a good learning experience for me. I had not played her before. She was faster. I will analyse this bout once I am home.

“I was unseeded and this was my second match, she was playing her first, it also impacts. It was an intense bout. It happens. I lost to the number one seed, no regrets. “

Nikhat said she has faced many challenges in her life and she knows how to tackle them and emerge victorious.

Asked how she would define herself, she roared,”I am a fighter.”

“The coach madam (Pranamika Bora) does not call me a tiger for no reason.”

She tried to put up a brave face during the 15-minute interaction but finally broke down before walking back. Consoled by the journalists, she walked back, saying, “You have to get me an ice-cream.”