Nikhat Zareen felicitated by colleagues in Bank of India

Hyderabad: Bank of India, Telangana Zone, felicitated its officer and World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen, on Monday at Bank’s Zonal Office in PTI Building. On her maiden visit to the Zonal Office after winning Gold Medal in World Boxing Tournament in Turkey, all staff members received her with a warm welcome.

Nikhat Zareen attended her felicitation ceremony where she was greeted by Vivekanand Dubey, General Manager, NBG South II & Suvendu Kumar Behera, Zonal Manager, Telangana Zone. The ceremony was to commemorate the Indian Boxer’s medal that she earned at the World Boxing Tournament in Turkey.

All staff members bestowed their kind words to her and Nikhat also reciprocated expressing her gratitude to the organization for supporting her in the journey since the day she was appointed in the Bank in May 2021. She thanked everyone for standing by her side in the ups and downs of her professional career.

The Bank celebrated her success at the Zonal office and wished her to win medals in upcoming boxing events such as Commonwealth, Asian Games, and Olympic Games. It was really an iconic moment for the Bank of India as its own officer has won a Gold Medal for the country in boxing for the first time in the history.

In the recent past, the Bank has recruited a good number of sportspersons and has been encouraging them to excel in their own sphere of athletes. The Bank officials have stated that besides, Nikhat, Archer Akula Ravali has also been posted in Telangana Zone.

Nikhat Zareen accorded grand welcome at Hyderabad Airport

Earlier, Nikhat Zareen received a grand welcome at Hyderabad Airport. Telangana ministers Srinivas Goud and Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy welcomed her.

Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen arrives at Shamshabad Airport |#Voiceupmedia pic.twitter.com/RAvj9RHc08 — Voiceup Media (@VoiceUpMedia1) May 27, 2022

She became the only fifth Indian woman to win the title. The other four boxers are six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018) Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), and Lekha KC (2006).

Speaking about her future goal, Zareen had said that she aims for an Olympic medal at the Paris Olympics.

Paris Olympics

The summer Olympics 2024 which is a multi-sport event is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024. It will be held in Paris, France.

The number of athletes who will be participating in the Olympics has been reduced from 11092 in Tokyo 2020 to 10500 in Paris Olympics 2024.

However, four additional sports have been added to the event. These sports are

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Breaking

Apart from it, gender equality will be followed at Paris Olympics. Out of the total participants, 50 percent will be female.

With inputs from NSS