Nikki Haley to visit Israel next week

Tel Aviv: Republican party leader and former US Presidential candidate Nikki Haley will visit Israel next week.

Haley will be accompanied by Danny Danon, an Israel Member of Knesset (MK) who was the ambassador of Israel to the United Nations. Nikki Haley also has served as the ambassador of the United States to the United Nations.

She will tour the Southern Israel areas including Kibbutz Be’eri and Kfar Aza regions which border Gaza and where Hamas killed 1200 people and also kidnapped over 200 people on October 7 last year.

Nikki Haley is against anti-Semitism and has maintained that the treatment of Israel by the UN institutions led to the October 7 attack.

National Security Advisor (NSA) in the Trump administration Robert O’Brien; former US ambassador to the UAE and architect of Abraham Accord John Rakolta; and Ed McMullen former Ambassador of the US to Switzerland, have also visited Israel in the last few days.

The presence of Trump’s close policy advisors and the arrival of Nikki Haley – the Republican leader and probable running mate of Trump in the Presidential election is an indication that Donald Trump and the Republican party will provide outright support to Israel in the current war.