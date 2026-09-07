Nikki Tamboli reveals future kids religion with Arbaaz Patel

Mumbai: Nikki Tamboli has seemingly answered one of the biggest questions surrounding her interfaith relationship with Arbaaz Patel. During a recent interview, the actress responded to comments about their future and the religion their children might follow.

One user commented, “Pata nahi inke bachche kaunsa religion follow karenge.” Nikki confidently replied, “Government ne bola hai maa ka religion bachchon ko milega. Yeh law August mein hi apply ho gaya hai. So guys, educate yourself first and then comment.”

Since Nikki follows Hinduism, her response suggests that her future children with Arbaaz would also be raised Hindu. The statement quickly grabbed attention, with many wondering if the actress had just revealed the couple’s plans for their future family.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Nikki appears to be referring to Maharashtra’s Freedom of Religion Act, 2026. The law was published in the official gazette on July 30, so her claim that it was implemented around August can be given the benefit of the doubt.

However, the provision she cited is more specific than her reply suggested. It states that a child will belong to the mother’s original religion when the marriage or relationship resulted from an unlawful religious conversion. It is not a general rule for every interfaith couple.

Legal technicalities aside, Nikki’s reply has made her stand clear: if she and Arbaaz have children in the future, she believes they will follow her religion.