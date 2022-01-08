Niloufer hospital not enough to face any surge in COVID cases: HC

Hyderabad: Telangana high court on Friday said that Niloufer hospital, the only exclusive children’s hospital in the state, is not sufficient if the state witness any spike in COVID-19 cases in children.

This observation was made by the bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili after analyzing the status report submitted by the state public health director.

The bench asked the state government to explore the possibility of establishing another exclusive children’s hospital.

Stating that the state government is not performing enough tests, the bench said that testing should be increased especially at railway stations, bus stations, and state borders.

During testing, certain areas can be converted into containment zones based on the number of infections in the area.

The bench also instructed the state government to discourage both religious and political meetings. The state must ensure that no crowding takes place at malls and theaters, it added.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

A health bulletin stated that Telangana state continued to record a surge in daily COVID-19 cases with 2,295 new infections being reported on Friday, taking the tally to 6,89,751. After three more fatalities, the death toll rose to 4,039.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 1,452, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (232) and Ranga Reddy (218) district, the state government bulletin said providing details as of 5.30 pm.