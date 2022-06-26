NIMZ companies to provide 50 percent jobs to local youths: Manik Rao

Zaheerabad: Zaheerabad MLA Manik Rao on Saturday addressed a press conference at the MLA camp office. He said that the state government had approved Rs 51,88,14,000 for the repairing of 26 BT roads at five mandals of Zaheerabad Assembly Constituency.

Giving details about the budget allocated for each Mandal, Rao said, Rs 764.64 lakh for Zaheerabad Mandal, Rs.947.5 lakhs for Nialkal Mandal, Rs. 1007 lakhs for Mogudampally Mandal and Rs 1600 for Jharrasangam Mandal.

Speaking about the budget for road repair works Rao said that the government had approved the budget In response to his continuous representation. He expressed his gratitude to the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the States minister for Urban Development KT Rama Rao.

Speaking to the media persons, Rao said that the local youth shall be given 50% jobs in NIMZ projects. “By setting up of NIMZ industries not only the jobs shall be provided to the local youth but the commercial activities shall also be increased in Zaheerabad and the district shall appear prominently on the industrial map of the country,” Rao said.

Rao also thanked people for making the KT Rama Rao meeting a big success in the district.

Those present during the Press Conference were Zaheerabad Mandal TRS President MG Ramulu, President TRS Zaheerabad town Syed Mohiuddin and other leaders.