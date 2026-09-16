Nine arrested in Hyderabad rowdy-sheeter Nayeem murder case

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar Zone, along with Nagole police, arrested nine persons in connection with the murder of rowdy-sheeter Md. Nayeem at Supreme Wines in Bandlaguda on the night of Monday, September 14. Four other suspects are absconding.

According to police, Nayeem, 31, a cab driver and resident of Bandlaguda, was allegedly hacked to death following a dispute and rivalry involving the suspects. Police said Kanakam Uma Mahesh, Syed Rabbani and O. Dinakar allegedly conspired to eliminate Nayeem following recent rivalry and alleged threats.

During the investigation, police found that Rabbani allegedly roped in his former jail associate Rasumla Saketh, who subsequently brought Volipolla Mahesh and others into the plan. The suspects allegedly met in Khammam on September 13, stayed overnight and discussed the murder plan. They returned to Hyderabad the following day and allegedly executed the plan.

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The arrested persons were identified as Syed Rabbani, 21, O. Dinakar, 35, Volipolla Mahesh, 23, Rasumla Saketh, 26, Alukunta Venkat, 22, Kodiganti Raghavender alias Raghu, 27, Vallapadasu Charan Goud, 18, Mohammed Badrula Hussain alias Badri, 44, and Thodeti Venkatesh, 31. Police said some of them had previous criminal cases.

Kanakam Uma Mahesh, 32, Mohammed Ismail Zabi, Bhole and Karthik are among those yet to be apprehended.

Police seized a hunting sickle, an iron pan, a Toyota vehicle, a Glamour motorcycle and a Suzuki Access scooter.

A case was registered under Section 103(2) of the BNS at Nagole police station.