Nine booked for alleged moral policing attack in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: A fresh case of alleged moral policing has been reported in Dakshina Kannada district, with nine people booked for allegedly assaulting a young woman and her family members at Kolpe in Kadaba taluk on August 12.

According to the complaint, the 18-year-old woman from Kolpe, who worked at Melkar, was returning home after work with her mother Safiya in a car driven by Sippan, a friend of shop owner Zaheer. After dropping the woman near her house, the group was allegedly stopped by a group of men at Kolpe around 11 pm.

The accused allegedly questioned them and assaulted the woman. She was reportedly slapped and threatened with dire consequences. Jamal, who arrived at the spot and tried to intervene, was also allegedly assaulted. The woman’s sister Fasilah, who came to help her injured sister after she collapsed, was also allegedly attacked.

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The woman was later admitted to a hospital for treatment. She subsequently released a video alleging that she and her family members had been subjected to a brutal assault.

In her complaint, she alleged that she and her sister were assaulted on their private parts and that other members of their family were also attacked.

“We were assaulted so severely that we fell on the road. The accused behaved in a highly inhuman manner and abused us using filthy language,” the survivor alleged.

The Uppinangady police have registered an FIR against Jabir, Siddiq, Unais, Ramshik, Shamshuddin, Jafar, Ashith, Achuru alias Ashraf and Ashraf Kolpe under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions relating to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal intimidation and intentional insult.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the allegations made by the survivor.