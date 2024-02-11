Nine Pakistanis killed in shooting in Iran

The incident happened as three gunmen opened fire toward the Pakistani nationals.

Published: 11th February 2024 4:15 pm IST
Tehran: Nine Pakistani nationals were killed in an armed attack in Sikran, located in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province on Sunday, a provincial security source said, a media report said.

The incident happened as three gunmen opened fire toward the Pakistani nationals, according to the province’s deputy governor, Alireza Marhamati, Alireza Marhamati, Mehr News reported.

He added that three people were injured during the incident.

Condemning the tragic incident, Marhamati expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and the Pakistani people.

Iranian police forces were immediately dispatched to the scene but the gunmen managed to flee the scene of the incident.

The details of the incident are being investigated

