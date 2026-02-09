Nine-year-old lands in hospital after electrocution in Hyderabad

Though doctors are treating him for serious burn injuries, his condition remains critical.

Eluru
Hyderabad: In an incident that took place in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area on Sunday, February 8, a nine-year-old boy was electrocuted and is battling for life in a hospital.

The child reportedly came into contact with a live electricity transformer while trying to retrieve a kite that had become entangled in overhead cables.

According to available details, the boy was playing in the locality when he noticed the kite stuck on the transformer. While attempting to pull it free, he accidentally touched the live wires and was electrocuted.

Following the incident, nearby residents rushed the injured child to a nearby hospital in Hyderabad.

