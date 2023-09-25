Nipah scare ‘over’ at Kozhikode as educational institutions open

Published: 25th September 2023
Kozhikode: A large number of educational institutions in Kozhikode’s containment zones opened on Monday, 11 days after closing down due to a surge in Nipah cases there.

However, the district authorities have strictly implemented all the protocols that were there during Covid times.

Students who arrived at school were asked to sanitise their hands and mask-up.

Kozhikode saw two Nipah deaths and six positive cases. Over 950 samples were sent for testing and for the past one week there have been no fresh positive cases.

Meanwhile, National Institute of Virology officials from Pune are continuing their tests on samples collected from bats from the two places which had reported positive cases.

They are continuing with the testing as they are yet to identify the cause of this latest outbreak of Nipah.

