NIRF 2025: List of Hyderabad’s top engineering colleges

Among the top 100 engineering institutions in the country, four Hyderabad-based engineering colleges have secured positions.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th September 2025 9:57 am IST
Representational photo of class room in engineering college in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: In the recently announced National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, Hyderabad has once again made its mark by prominently featuring in the list of top engineering colleges and universities across India.

The rankings were unveiled by the Union Ministry of Education.

List of colleges

Among the top 100 engineering institutions in the country, four city-based engineering colleges have secured positions. They are:

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
  2. University of Hyderabad
  3. Osmania University
  4. International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad

Two more Hyderabad engineering colleges in NIRF 2025

Two more colleges located in Hyderabad found a place in the NIRF’s overall rankings 2025. They are:

  1. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
  2. Maulana Azad National Urdu University

These impressive rankings demonstrate that Hyderabad has established itself as a hub for quality education.

