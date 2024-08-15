NIRF Rankings 2024: List of Hyderabad’s top engineering colleges

Hyderabad: In the recently announced National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, Hyderabad has once again made its mark by prominently featuring in the list of top engineering colleges and universities across India.

The rankings were unveiled by the Union Ministry of Education.

List of top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Among the top 200 engineering institutions in the country, four Hyderabad-based engineering colleges have secured positions. They are:

Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology

Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology

Institute of Aeronautical Engineering

Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology

Impressively, eight universities located in Hyderabad have also made their mark in the list of top 200 engineering institutions by NIRF ranking 2024, which includes both colleges and universities. Among these universities, four have secured positions in the top 100 engineering institutions in the country. The eight universities are:

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (NIRF rank 8)

International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (NIRF rank 47)

University of Hyderabad (NIRF rank 70)

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (NIRF rank 88)

Mahindra University

University College of Engineering

Anurag University

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Three Hyderabad universities among top 100 in NIRF’s overall ranking 2024

Hyderabad’s prominence in the rankings extends beyond engineering colleges and universities. In the NIRF’s overall rankings 2024, three universities from Hyderabad have secured positions among the top 100 universities in India. In the top 200 universities nationwide, four universities have been listed. They are:

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (NIRF rank 12)

University of Hyderabad (NIRF rank 25)

Osmania University (NIRF rank 70)

International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad

These impressive rankings demonstrate that Hyderabad has established itself as a hub for quality education.