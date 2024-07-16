Nirmala Sitharaman at Halwa Ceremony

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th July 2024 8:57 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman commences Final stage of Union Budget 2024 with Halwa Ceremony, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary during the ‘Halwa’ ceremony to mark the final stage of Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman distributes halwa to members of Budget Press along with other staff of the Ministry of Finance during the Halwa’ ceremony to mark the final stage of Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and others during the ‘Halwa’ ceremony to mark the final stage of Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman distributes halwa to members of Budget Press along with other staff of the Ministry of Finance during the Halwa’ ceremony to mark the final stage of Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

