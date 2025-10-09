Nirmala Sitharaman offers prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya along with her family, officials said.

Sitharaman, who arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday for a two-day visit, performed ‘aarti’ of Ram Lalla and paid obeisance at the Ram Darbar and the shrine of Goddess Durga.

She also performed an ‘abhishek’ of Lord Shiva at the Kuber Tila within the temple premises, officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

Champat Rai, the trust’s general secretary, accompanied the finance minister and briefed her about the various aspects of the temple complex.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust welcomed the finance minister with flowers.

Discussions were also held on the temple’s security measures, darshan arrangements, and future development plans, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi were also present on the occasion.

At the temple complex Sitharaman also held a meeting along with Champat Rai and Nripendra Mishra regarding preparations for the prime minister’s arrival for flag hoisting program for Ram Mandir construction, Tripathi said.