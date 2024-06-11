Nirmala Sitharaman should not stick to old policies: Ex-Kerala FM

Economist-turned-politician, Thomas Isaac, suffered his first electoral defeat after he lost Congress MP at the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th June 2024 11:46 am IST
ED a political tool of BJP, nothing else: Thomas Isaac
Thomas Isaac

Thiruvananthapuram: Two-time former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Tuesday said FM Nirmala Sitharaman should not stick to old policies which only caused jobless growth and farmers unrest.

“Woe to the people if re-sworn FM is going to stick on to policies that have given cause to farmers unrest, jobless growth, damp consumption demand, decline in capital formation and hostility to state fiscal rights. Too much to expect any drastic change, but at least a moderation?” Thomas Isaac wrote on X.

He alleged that with Nirmala Sitharaman back as Finance Minister, Kerala will have nothing to cheer about as she will repeat all his policies which people have witnessed from 2019 to 2024.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Sitharaman’s budget next month to lay out economic roadmap of Modi 3.0

“The Left which has only one MP in Lok Sabha and we will be the lone warriors against the economic policies of the incumbent government,” the former state Finance Minister said.

He alleged that the Congress-led UDF MPs are hand-in-glove with the BJP to strangulate Kerala of its economic due share.

The economist-turned-politician, Thomas Isaac, suffered his first electoral defeat after he lost Congress MP at the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat.

Isaac (71) won successive four terms as a legislator from his home district – Alappuzha from 1996 to 2016.

Since 2021, the economist-cum-politician has gone back to academics.

In the recent past, there have also been reports that Isaac may get a Rajya Sabha seat. However, on Monday, the seat from the CPI-M quota, due to political compulsions, was given to another CPI-M leader Jose K.Mani.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th June 2024 11:46 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button