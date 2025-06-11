Mumbai: Famous YouTuber Nischay Malhan, also known as Triggered Insaan, is now married! He tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ruchika Rathore on June 9, 2025. Their wedding took place in a beautiful and private ceremony at ITC Tavleen, Chail, located in the peaceful hills of Himachal Pradesh. The couple looked amazing in their traditional wedding outfits and shared their pictures on Instagram with the caption: “Forever.”

From Engineer to YouTube Star

Nischay is one of the biggest YouTubers in India. He is known for his funny rants, reaction videos, and gaming content. Before joining YouTube full-time, he completed his engineering at IIT Delhi and worked at a company. He started his YouTube channel, Triggered Insaan, in 2014, which now has more than 23 million subscribers. His second channel, Live Insaan, has over 11 million followers.

Nischay Malhan’s Net Worth in 2025

Thanks to his huge popularity, Nischay has built a strong income. As of 2025, his estimated net worth is Rs. 89 crores (around $10.6 million). He earns from YouTube ads, sponsorships, and collaborations. Reports say he makes about Rs. 50–60 lakhs every month. He is also a brand ambassador for Intel India, earning Rs. 12 lakhs monthly.

Who is Ruchika Rathore?

Ruchika is a content creator with 1.4 million Instagram followers. She creates videos on fashion and lifestyle. She also helped as a video editor for Nischay’s mother, Dimple Malhan, a popular YouTuber. Ruchika and Nischay met during college in 2018, got engaged in December 2024, and now they’re married. Her estimated net worth is between Rs. 1 to 2 crores.