FIR plea against Nishu Azad, father over ‘communal’ posts

New Delhi: A Delhi court sought a response from Delhi Police on Wednesday, September 23, over a plea seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against

Nishu Azad, a minor Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protester, and her father Sanjay.

Advocate Amita Sachdeva filed the plea at Patiala House Court against the father and daughter, alleging that the minor posted derogatory posts on social media, inciting communal hatred.

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The complaint case was filed under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), demanding registration of an FIR against Sanjaya and Nishu for offences under Sections 196 (promoting enmity), 299 (outraging religious feelings), and 353 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the advocate petitioner, Nishu’s posts following the alleged assault by Swatantra Bhardwaj during CJP protests at Jantar Mantar insulted Hindu deities including Bhagwan Shri Krishna, Maa Saraswati, Maa Durga, and Bhagwan Shiv.

Nishu failed to delete the alleged posts despite being given several chances to do so, Sachdeva said, prompting her to file a complaint with the Delhi Police and a complaint case in court.

The petitioner argued that she was forced to file the complaint against Nishu and her father after their reported refusal. Sachdeva said that while disagreement in faiths is a personal choice, it still does not give a person licence to degrade, insult or mock the Gods and religion of others.

Individuals who share such content on social media and those who allow the minor to continue using their account must be ready to face the process of law, she said.