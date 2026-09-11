No security yet: Nishu Azad says no action despite SC directions

Hyderabad: The 14-year-old Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protestor whose father was assaulted during the Jantar Mantar protests by Hindutva worker Swatantra Bhardwaj has claimed that despite Supreme Court intervention, she continues to face obscene threats and that she fears for her family’s safety.

Sharing Siasat.com‘s news report on the apex court’s response, Nishu Azad said, “Despite the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, neither my family nor I have been provided with adequate security so far.”

In a post on X, she said that due to continuous threats, she is “genuinely afraid for the safety” of herself and her family. Nishu added that several cross-FIRs have been registered against her in different states days after she filed a first information report against the threatening messages.

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“I fear that these cases may be used to force me to travel to places where I could be subjected to a life-threatening attack,” she said.

Also Read Child is a child: SC seeks action over threats to Nishu Azad

Nishu said that as a Class 10 student, she has to write her Board Examinations. However, due to the constant threats, she is unable to attend classes or tuition, which she said is “seriously affecting” her education and future.

She appealed for the immediate implementation of the Supreme Court’s directions and for adequate security and protection for her and her family without any further delay.

https://t.co/b6U8JbD4Pi

Despite the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, neither my family nor I have been provided with adequate security so far. Due to continuous threats, I am genuinely afraid for the safety of myself and my family.



Several false cross-FIRs have also been… — Nishu Aazad (@Nishuazad11) September 11, 2026

SC remarks on Nishu’s safety

The issue stems from CJP protests in Delhi, when self-styled right-wing influencer Bhardwaj assaulted Nishu’s father, Sanjay. He later went on a podcast and boasted about “cracking open the skull” of Sanjay, which triggered massive outrage.

A CJP delegation, along with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bhim Party, marched to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi on September 4, demanding an FIR against Bhardwaj under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. While Bhardwaj was arrested, Nishu’s house was pelted with stones, and she continued to receive rape threats.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mhana on September 10 took serious note of allegations after a counsel raised concerns.

The Court held the allegations could not be taken lightly and emphasised that no individual could be permitted to intimidate a victim or her family for seeking criminal proceedings. The bench sought a status report from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over Nishu’s FIR, security arrangements made for her and the family and action taken against those involved in the assault and threats.

“A child is a child. Some measures to protect the child can be taken. This incident can be taken as a standalone case by local police,” CJI Kant said during the proceedings.