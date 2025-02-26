NIT Calicut professor who praised Godse appointed Dean

A mechanical engineering professor at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut, Dr Shaija Andavan has been appointed as the Dean of Planning and Development despite past controversy over a social media post praising Gandhi’s assassin, Nathuram Godse.

Dr Shaija Andavan’s appointment as the Dean of Planning and Development at NIT-Calicut has sparked criticism from students and faculty, with allegations that seniority norms were ignored.

NIT Calicut officials have refuted the allegations, stating that Andavan’s appointment as Dean was made following the NIT Act. They clarified that Deans are appointed under six categories: Academic, Planning and Development, Students’ Welfare, Faculty Welfare, Research and Consultancy, and International, Alumni, and Corporate Relations.

Meanwhile, the district congress committee has urged the NIT-C director to revoke her appointment.

Andavan will reportedly assume office on March 7 for a two-year term, replacing Dr Priya Chandran from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

NIT Calicut professor’s ‘Proud of Godse’ post sparks outrage

Controversy erupted on January 20, 2024, when Andavan posted on Facebook, “Proud of Godse for saving India,” in response to an image of Nathuram Godse shared by Hindutva advocate Krishna Raj. The post, made on Martyrs’ Day, drew widespread outrage.

Following complaints from organizations including the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF), the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and the Indian Youth Congress, Kunnamangalam police registered a case under IPC Section 153 for provocation with intent to cause a riot. She was questioned at her residence and later at the police station before securing bail on February 20.