NIT Calicut suspends Dalit student over ‘India is not Rama Rajya’ placard

A Dalit student from NIT Calicut’s Department of Electronics and Communication has been suspended for taking part in a protest against the celebration of the Ram temple consecration event in Uttar Pradesh.

A group of students protested the Ram temple event on January 22 by holding a poster that said, “India is not Rama Rajya.”

A gathering involving a student, Vysakh Premkumar, caused “unrest” on campus according to a release from NIT-C on Thursday, February 1. Following an inquiry, it was determined that he had violated many of the institute’s student codes of conduct. He was held “solely accountable” for stirring up trouble in the neighbourhood.

NIT Calicut suspends Dalit student after protesting with placard “India is not Rama Rajya”. He was earlier assaulted by the group of caste Hindu students who had raised Jai sri ram slogan. pic.twitter.com/nSE2olZTx4 — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) February 1, 2024

Fourth-year BTech student Vysakh Premkumar faces a year-long suspension for organizing an “unlawful gathering” that led to “campus unrest.” Additionally, he has been forbidden from visiting the “institute campus, including hostel premises” without authorization.

While suspending Vysakh, the institute described him as a “repeat offender” who received verbal warnings for participating in “undesirable activities contrary to the student code of conduct.”

Subsequently, the Registrar published a notice postponing both the annual cultural festival Ragam and the techno-management event Tathva. According to the notification, there have been instances of on-campus student disturbances and fights motivated by community and religion.