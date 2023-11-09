Nita Ambani, Sania Mirza, Ram Charan & others meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani has remained in the news since she opened NMACC which is a multi-disciplinary cultural space and a first of its kind in India. The businesswoman has worked a lot for the promotion of the Arts and Culture in the country. In the latest , she visited Hyderabad for the opening of a Swadeshi Handicrafts store in the city.

The store, as per our sources, will sell the Indian handicrafts made by artisans. It will feature a variety of handicraft items and will attract art lovers. This is the first Swadesh store of Reliance Retail in the state. The store is located at Jubilee Hills.

During the opening of the store, Nita Ambani was accompanied by Hyderabad’s prominent personalities. The images featuring Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Lakshmi Manchu , Shilpa Reddy among others, are going viral on social media.

Check out the pictures below.