Nita Ambani’s Golconda diamond ring grabs attention, know price

Mumbai: When it comes to wealth, the Ambani family stands as one of the richest in India. Recently, they hosted grand three-day pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, reportedly spending over Rs. 1200 crores. This extravagant affair has been hailed as one of the richest wedding parties in the world.

All eyes were on Nita Ambani, who graced the occasion with her impeccable style. From the most expensive sarees to exquisite jewelry, she left a lasting impression. Notably, after flaunting a Rs 400 crore necklace, Nita Ambani has now caught everyone’s attention with a Rs 54 crore diamond ring that is going viral.

Nita Ambani was seen wearing a stunning diamond ring known as the ‘Mirror of Paradise‘ which is reportedly worth Rs. 54 crores. This extraordinary piece of jewelry was once part of the Mughal Empire’s collection. The ring features a rare diamond procured from the famous ‘Golconda diamond mines’, as per Vogue India.

It weighs approximately 52.58 carats and dates back to the 1800s. Interestingly, it was auctioned by Christie’s in 2019 for a staggering $6.5 million USD (approximately Rs 54 crore).

Nita Ambani Necklace Price

For the last festivity that took place on March 3, 2024, Nita Ambani chose to don a handloom Kanchipuram saree, crafted by renowned designer Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Reliance’s luxury retail brand, Swadesh. However, stealing the spotlight was her choice of jewelry – a classy emerald-studded diamond necklace that caught everyone’s attention. According to the latest reports, the estimated cost of Nita’s particular necklace is an astonishing Rs. 400-500 crores!