Nita Ambani’s latest purple gown: Price that has everyone talking

Mumbai: The Ambani family’s grand wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been the talk of the town. The festivities began with a lavish pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, which was reported to be the most expensive pre-wedding event ever. The celebration was attended by international celebrities and marked the beginning of a series of lavish events leading up to the wedding.

Recently, the couple held their second pre-wedding event on a cruise in Italy, which was equally extravagant. Several photos of the Ambani women donning super expensive and lavish outfits for the series of events have emerged online.

Anant’s mom Nita Ambani wore a stunning custom-made gown by Oscar de la Renta for one of the events and it has now become the talk of town. The gown, adorned with sequins is priced at approximately $18,457 (Rs 1,540,319 aprrox), according to the popular Instagram page Bollywood Women Closet.

Her choice of attire and accessories reflected the high standards of elegance and style that are synonymous with the Ambani family.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is set to take place in Mumbai on July 12th, 2024, at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). It promises to be a celebration that will be remembered for its grandeur and the joy it brings to all involved.