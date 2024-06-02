Glimpse of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s cruise extravaganza

Mumbai: The pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have been the talk of the town, and the latest event to capture the public’s imagination is their lavish cruise party. The couple, who are set to tie the knot on July 12, 2024, have been celebrating their upcoming nuptials with a series of grand celebrations, the most recent being an opulent cruise party that has garnered significant attention.

The first glimpse of Radhika Merchant from the cruise party has left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe. Dressed in a stunning red dress, Radhika exuded elegance and grace, making a striking statement with her choice of attire. Her ensemble was complemented by white pumps, a chic handbag, and sparkling diamond earrings, while her hair was styled in a ponytail adorned with a ribbon. Anant Ambani, matching Radhika’s style quotient, was seen in a blue printed jacket paired with black pants and blue sneakers.

La Vita È Un Viaggio: Celebrating Life and Love

The theme of the cruise party, ‘La Vita È Un Viaggio’, which translates to ‘life is a journey’, resonates with the couple’s philosophy of celebrating every moment⁴. The cruise, which began in Italy and concluded in the South of France, was not just a celebration of Anant and Radhika’s union but also marked the first birthday of their niece, Veda.

Star-Studded Performances

The event was further illuminated by performances from international stars like Katy Perry, Shakira, and Pitbull, who were reportedly paid handsomely for their appearances. The presence of such high-profile artists added an extra layer of glamour to the already extravagant affair.

The cruise party is said to have hosted around 800 guests, catered to by 600 staff members, showcasing the Ambani family’s commitment to hospitality and grandeur. With the wedding set to take place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, anticipation is building for what promises to be one of the most spectacular weddings of the year..