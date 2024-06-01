Katy Perry to Beyonce: Fees of all singers for Ambani’s wedding events

Mumbai: The Ambani family, renowned for their lavish spending and grand events, is once again in the spotlight. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and business tycoon Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, are all set to tie the knot on July 12. The wedding, expected to be a grand affair, will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

A Global Event: The First Pre-Wedding Bash

The couple’s first pre-wedding celebration in March this year was a global event, held in Jamnagar. It drew many top celebrity personalities to India and made headlines worldwide. This celebration set the tone for the extravagance and opulence that the Ambani family is known for.

Anant Ambani’s Second Pre-Wedding Party: A Luxury Cruise Extravaganza

Now, the Ambani family is indulged in the second pre-wedding party aboard a luxury cruise. This event is even more spectacular, featuring performances by top artists from around the world.

Top Global Artists Performing At Ambani’s Event

1. Shakira

The global pop sensation is set to perform at the Ambani event, reportedly charging between Rs. 10 crores to 15 crores for her performance.

Also Read Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding invitation card leaked

2. Katy Perry

Another international superstar, Katy Perry, will be performing at the event with a reported fee of Rs. 45 crores.

3. Backstreet Boys

The famous American band will also grace the stage, charging between Rs. 4 crores to 7 crores for their performance.

4. Rihanna

She performed at the first pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar and reportedly charged a staggering Rs. 74 crores for her performance.

Artists Who Performed In Ambani’s Previous Weddings

1. Beyonce

Queen Bey herself graced Udaipur in 2018 for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s sangeet ceremony, setting the stage ablaze with her iconic performance. Reportedly charging around Rs 33 Crore.

2. Chris Martin

The popular English singer, songwriter, and musician reportedly charged Rs 8 crore to perform at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta pre-wedding celebrations/

3. Maroon 5

The band reportedly charged Rs 8 crore – Rs 12 crore for delivering an electrifying performance at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s Mangal Parv ceremony in Mumbai.

4. John Legend

John Legend’s soul-stirring performance at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. While his exact remuneration remains undisclosed, the acclaimed singer typically charges about Rs 8 crore.

The Cruise Celebration: A Three-Day Affair

For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding bash, the Ambanis have invited 800 A-list guests aboard a luxury cruise liner, which will sail from Palermo to Portofino over three days. This cruise will feature lavish events, including a masquerade ball and a Roman toga party. Guests will be treated to a variety of Indian, Italian, and French dishes during the celebration.

The Bollywood Guest List

The Bollywood guest list is nothing short of spectacular, featuring some of the biggest names in the industry. The list includes:

Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Disha Patani.