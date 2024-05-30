Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding invitation card leaked

Mumbai: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and business tycoon Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, are all set to tie the knot on July 12. The grand wedding will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Anant Ambani’s Wedding Card

The formal wedding invitation reads, “With the blessings of Smt Kokilaben & Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Smt Purnimaben & Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal, we are delighted to invite you to celebrate the union of our son Anant & Radhika, daughter of Smt Shaila & Shri Viren Merchant.”

Ceremonies and Dress Codes

The wedding festivities will span three days, filled with traditional rituals and celebrations:

Shubh Vivaah (Auspicious Wedding): On Friday, July 12, the couple will exchange vows in accordance with the traditional Hindu Vedic way. The dress code for this auspicious occasion is Indian traditional.

Shubh Aashiwad (Divine Blessings): The following day, Saturday, July 13, will be dedicated to divine blessings. Guests are expected to dress in Indian formals.

Mangal Utsav (Wedding Reception): The festivities will conclude on Sunday, July 14, with a lavish wedding reception. The dress code for this event is Indian chic.

Celebrity Guests and Extravagance

The Ambani family has spared no expense in making this wedding a memorable affair. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor are expected to grace the occasion. The wedding festivities have already begun, with a pre-wedding bash on a cruise from Italy to the south of France.