Nita Ambani’s sparkling Hermes handbag, know the whopping price

Hyderabad: The Ambani family is not just India’s richest but among the world’s wealthiest, known for living a life that blends luxury, culture, and global influence. From hosting the world’s most expensive wedding to owning the world’s most expensive private residence, every move by the Ambanis reflects grandeur.

Their home, Antilia, located on Mumbai’s Billionaires’ Row, is valued at over Rs. 16,000 crores. The 27-storey mansion features a private temple, multiple swimming pools, a snow room, a theatre, and even a helipad. It stands as a symbol of unmatched architectural brilliance and wealth.

Nita Ambani’s Handbag Whopping Price

At every event, Nita Ambani continues to set new standards of sophistication. Recently, she attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, where her stunning appearance stole the show. Dressed in a silver sequin saree by the ace designer, paired with Colombian emerald earrings and a diamond bracelet, she looked regal. But it was her Hermès Kellymorphose bag, worth Rs. 15 crores, that left everyone speechless. Crafted from 18k white gold and adorned with 3,025 diamonds, this miniature masterpiece is considered the world’s most expensive handbag.

A Lifestyle Defined by Luxury

From Nita’s dazzling jewellery collection and rare handbags to Mukesh Ambani’s fleet of high-end cars and priceless watches, the family lives life in ultimate luxury. Even their casual appearances at public events turn into headlines because of their style and exclusivity.

The World’s Most Expensive Wedding

The Ambanis redefined opulence during Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in 2018. Estimated at over Rs. 700 crores, it included performances by Beyoncé, appearances by Hillary Clinton, and a guest list featuring global leaders, Bollywood stars, and royalty. From couture outfits by world-renowned designers to customised décor, it remains one of the grandest celebrations in history.