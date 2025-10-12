Nitanshi Goel’s viral video from Filmfare 2025 breaks the net

Hyderabad: The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism turned into a memorable night for the Laapataa Ladies team. The film swept 13 awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Kiran Rao, and Best Debut Female for 18-year-old Nitanshi Goel.

A Graceful Gesture by Shah Rukh Khan

As Nitanshi’s name was announced, she walked up the stage in a beautiful yellow gown with a long trail. Shah Rukh Khan, who hosted the show along with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul, extended his hand to help her climb the stairs.

While doing so, Nitanshi stumbled slightly, but SRK quickly held both her hands and steadied her. The superstar even lifted the trail of her gown so she could walk comfortably to receive her trophy from Akshay Kumar. The crowd applauded the gesture, and fans online called it “just SRK things.”

Nitanshi’s Journey from TV to Films

Born on June 12, 2007, Nitanshi Goel began acting at the age of 9. She appeared in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Daayan, and Peshwa Bajirao. Before Laapataa Ladies, she was awarded Teen Actress of the Year.

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies became the highlight of the evening, winning major awards including Best Screenplay, Best Music Album, and Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam. The film tied the record set by Gully Boy with 13 awards.

Upcoming Projects

After Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi is set to appear in a Telugu film alongside Anand Deverakonda, produced by Sithara Entertainment.