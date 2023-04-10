Nitin Gadkari at Zojila Tunnel

Zojila: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari with J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha inspects the construction work of Zojila Tunnel, in Ganderbal of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, April 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Zojila: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari with J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha inspects the construction work of Zojila Tunnel at Baltal area in Ganderbal district, Monday, April 10, 2023. A total of 6-km work on the 14.2-km Zojila Tunnel at a height of 11,575 feet above the sea level is underway and according to project managers working on its construction, the tunnel would be completed months ahead of the set deadline of 2026. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
