Nitin Gadkari comes to Parliament in Hydrogen car amid fuel hike

New Delhi: In a protest against the rising rates of fuel, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari turned up to the Parliament in a hydrogen-powered car, on Wednesday.

The minister was dissatisfied with the rising rates of fuel and drove the point home by appearing in a Toyota Mirai, which is India’s first Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV).

Speaking to the media, Gadkari stated, “India will soon become Green Hydrogen exporting country. In line with PM Shri Narendra Modiji’s vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, our government, through ‘National Hydrogen Mission’ is committed to focus on green and clean energy.”

India will soon become Green Hydrogen exporting country.



In line with PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, our government, through ‘National Hydrogen Mission’ is committed to focus on green and clean energy. pic.twitter.com/FOQ9pHznfh — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) March 30, 2022

The minister had previously mentioned his interest in green fuel vehicles and said that he would himself use a hydrogen-powered car.

Petrol price on Monday was hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week to Rs 4-4.10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 99.41 per litre as against Rs 99.11 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 90.42 per litre to Rs 90.77, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon local taxation.