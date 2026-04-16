Nitin Nabin, Abhishek Manu Singhvi take oath in Rajya Sabha

The newly elected MPs represent Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th April 2026 10:26 pm IST
Nitin Nabin and Abhishek Manu Singhvi taking oath during Rajya Sabha session, highlighting political lead.
Nitin Nabin takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

New Delhi: BJP national president Nitin Nabin took oath as Rajya Sabha MP along with other newly elected members on Thursday, April 16.

He took the oath in Hindi amid the thumping of desks.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan congratulated him and the other MPs who took the oath.

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Stilt walker entertaining a crowd of men during a community event in an outdoor setting.
Nitin Nabin prior to taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member

The newly elected MPs represent Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra.

The MPs who took the oath are Terash Gowalla (BJP), Jogen Mohan (BJP), and Pramod Boro (UPP-L), all from Assam.

Nabin, Upendra Kushwaha (RLM), Ram Nath Thakur (JDU), and Shivesh Kumar (BJP) have been elected from Bihar; while Laxmi Verma (BJP) and Phulo Devi Netam (Congress) represent Chhattisgarh.

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Karamvir Singh Boudh (Congress) and Sanjay Bhatia (BJP) represent Haryana, while Anurag Sharma of Congress has been elected from Himachal Pradesh.

Others who took the oath were Vinod Shridhar Tawde (BJP, Maharashtra) and Sujeet Kumar (BJP, Odisha).

Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narendar Reddy, both from Congress, represent Telangana.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th April 2026 10:26 pm IST

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