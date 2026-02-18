Singhvi, Suresh Reddy’s Rajya Sabha seats in Telangana up for grabs

New Delhi: Biennial polls to 37 Rajya Sabha seats, including two in Telangana, which are falling vacant in April, will be held on March 16, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Wednesday, February 18.

Rajya Sabha MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi and KR Suresh Reddy’s term will conclude on April 9. Singhvi was elected to the Upper House on a Congress ticket, replacing K Keshava Rao, who resigned after joining the Congress. Reddy was elected by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The polling would be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm. Counting of votes will be held from 5 pm on the same day, EC Under Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said, adding that the last date of filing nominations was March 9.

The other states where seats are falling vacant are Maharashtra (seven seats), Odisha (four seats), Tamil Nadu (six seats), Chhattisgarh (two seats), West Bengal (five seats), Assam (three seats), Haryana (two seats), Himachal Pradesh (one seat) and Bihar (five seats).

Among other prominent MPs retiring are Nationalist Congress Party (SP)’s Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Saket Gokhale, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) M Thambidurai and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Tiruchi Siva.

(With PTI inputs)