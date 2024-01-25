Nitish didn’t target RJD by speaking about dynasty: JD(U)’s Tyagi

Patna: Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi on Thursday rejected a suggestion that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party’s national president, had targeted ally RJD by speaking out against “dynasty politics” the day before.

Tyagi, the JD(U)’s political advisor and spokesperson, was replying to queries about the suggestion that followed Kumar’s speech at a party rally here on Wednesday.

“Nitish Kumar was addressing a programme organised on the birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur, whom he has idolised. Like all great socialists, Thakur abhorred dynastic succession in politics. This was the simple fact Nitish Kumar wanted to underscore. Nothing more should be read into it,” asserted Tyagi.

Notably, the RJD is headed by Kumar’s former arch-rival Lalu Prasad whose younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav took over as Deputy CM when the JD(U) supremo dumped the BJP less than two years ago and joined hands with the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, which includes Congress and three Left parties.

Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is also a minister in the state cabinet while his eldest daughter Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha member.

Tyagi, however, said, “Nitish Kumar had no desire to condemn any regional party or leader”.

He, however, cryptically added: “Those who think a dynasty is essential for the nation, are free to draw their own conclusions”.

The JD(U) leader declined to comment on several posts on X by Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya, which have since been deleted, leading the BJP to allege that she had attacked Kumar, though he was not mentioned by name.

BJP leader Nikhil Anand alleged in a statement that Acharya had used the word “badtameez” (ill-mannered) against the Chief Minister and if she thought it was a mistake, she must “publicly express regret and apologise”.

When Tyagi was asked if he thought Acharya should have avoided writing such posts on social media, he curtly said “I have no suggestions to give”.